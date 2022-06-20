Troy Post 43 Legends go 1-3 over weekend

The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team went 1-3 over the weekend to drop to 8-6 on the season.
On Friday, Troy defeated Piqua Post 184 7-3.
Gavin Martin was 3-for-3 and Garrett LeMaster had two RBIs for Troy.
Owen Harlamert and Jake Kramer had doubles.
Nick May and Tucker Miller combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 11.
L. Evans was 3-for-3 and Mills had two RBIs.
Z. Ludwig and Evan Hensler combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking 10.
Troy lost to Findlay 8-2 Saturday.
Miller had a triple and Nathan Woolley had a double.
Dalton Dawes, Ethan Dirksen and Wes Nidzgorski combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.
Troy lost to Springfield Armaloy 10-4 on Saturday.
Kramer had a double.
Dawes, Aaron Bostic and Gabe Nichols combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking five.
They closed the weekend with a 6-2 loss to Portsmouth Legion.
Casey Kelley had a double for Troy.
Jaxon Hill, Miller and Nidzgorski combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.