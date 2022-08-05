Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55 in Troy.

The planning for the center has been in the works for years, to create a central place for all Miami County residents to utilize for most government needs. Commissioner Gregory Simmons has been a lead planner for the center and performed the purchase negotiations of the land.

The center will host the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Driver’s Exam station, the Title Department, the Department of Development, and other agencies. The building will also feature updated technology to limit contact with individuals in lieu of the pandemic and for efficiency.

“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art building where all Miami County residents can use,” stated Commissioner President Ted Mercer.

Mercer thanked everyone involved for all of their hard work and dedication to seeing the plan to fruition. Simmons resounded the gratitude.

Commissioner Wade Westfall stated how impactful the building and services that will be provided are going to be to residents.

“With every driver’s license for a youngster is a rite of passage and a new opportunity. Every building permit for a new home and a new business is a dream coming true for a family and an entrepreneur. Today, this groundbreaking symbolizes our hope for a brighter future for our community, our citizens, and our county, the place we call home,” Westfall said.

The construction of the Miami County Commerce Center was voted on during a Miami County Commissioner meeting on June 21 with a 2-1 vote. The cost of the contract with Arcon Builders, Ltd. is $6,270,000.

The expected opening for the Miami County Commerce Center will be during Fall 2023.