Miami County Girls Golf Preview

Girls Golf season is underway, with the Lady Bucc Invitational being played at Echo Hills on Monday.

MVL

TROY

Matt Wibbeler will coach the Trojans.

Troy was 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Elise Hempker and Astha Patel and sophomore Morgan Maxwell, along with Kate Rehmert and Emma Honeycutt.

”Our top golfers will include Elise Hempker and Astha Patel,” Wibbeler said. “We are also looking for Morgan Maxwell to make big improvements this year. We are solid top to bottom where anyone could shoot good scores on any given day. They have worked extremely hard this summer and they will see the results as the year progresses.”

Troy also has some talented newcomers.

“As far as new players, we are looking forward to seeing Cori Quillen (freshman) and Logan Stanton (junior) improve this year,” Wibbeler said. “What are your expectations for the season?Our team’s expectation is to constantly be improving everyday to always work toward our goal of a league championship and ultimately qualifying for districts.”

Wibbeler expects the MVL to be as competitive as always.

PIQUA

Maggie Bergman takes over as Piqua coach.

The Lady Indians were 3-11 a year ago.

The returning letterwinners include seniors Ivy Lee and Carsyn Meckstroth, juniors Marin Fuderburg and Braylin Shaner and sophomore Aubree Carroll.

“They have all put a lot of time and effort in this summer to improve their game,” Bergman said. “Carsyn and Ivy have a lot of great experience on the course and have helped many of our new golfers to get ready for the season. I am excited to see them leave it all on the course this year in their final season.”

Joining the team are junior Madison Brake and freshman Izzy Thoma.

“They are two golfers to watch this season,” Bergman said. “Izzy has a passion for golf and has put in countless hours of work this summer to get ready for the season. She has a fiery competitive personality that will help her to be successful. This is Madison’s second year of golf. She recently got a job at Echo Hills Golf Course, and this has pushed her to want to learn more about the game of golf. She also has put in a lot of hard work over the summer, and her early scores are showing her effort.”

Bergman is excited about the season.

”There is a new competitive spirit within the Piqua program this year,” Bergman said. “I have very high expectations for our team. Our overall team goal is to consistently have four golfers shooting in the 40’s in each of our matches. I believe this will allow us to be competitive in every match we play in.

“We are a very young team, but each girl has the drive to get better and a passion for the game. We have a total of 14 girls this year which shows how much growth our program has had over the past few seasons. I am excited to see what they do this season.”

Bergman expects the MVL to be very competitive this season.

TIPPECANOE

The Tippecanoe girls return seniors Rianna Brownlee, Delaney Delcamp Regan Hull and Annaleah Lambert; juniors Abigal Poston, Rose Ramsey and Kaitlyn Smith and sophomores Lilly Hercillia, Olivia Kruesch and Charlize Walters from last year.

Kreusch was fourth in the MVL last year with a nine-hole averge of 46 and Smith was 10th with an average of 49.

Poston was 13th with an average of 50.

TRC

BETHEL

Ed Quincel returns as Bethel coach.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Kerigan Calhoun, Kaylee Brookhart, Alyson Bird and Abby Stratton and junior Paige Kearns.

Calhoun was the number two golfer in the TRC and is a three-year district qualifier and Brookhart was the eighth-ranked girls in the TRC a year ago and a two-time district qualifier.

“I expect to make a run at the league title this season,” Quincel said. “If the girls continue improving the way they are, we could contend for a district spot. The league is wide open. Anybody could take the top spot, but Miami East has to be the favorite.”

COVINGTON

Dave Tobias takes over as coach.

Returning letterwinners are juniors Amie Burtrum, Kara Stephen, Kila Stephan and Kori Moore.

All four finished in the top 20 in the TRC a year ago in stroke average for nine holes.

Newcomers are seniors Lainee McMaken and Calleigh Edgell.

“We will set individual goals for each athlete to accomplish and play with confidence and sportsmanship throughout the season as we strive to achieve our individual goals,” Tobias said. “We will play with dignity, manage the course, and respect the game.”

MIAMI EAST

Ron Patton is the Lady Vikings coach.

East was 9-3 overall last year and 8-1 in the TRC.

The returning letterwinners include Olivia Patton, Olivia Shaffer and Addison Jennings.

Patton expects Patton and Shaffer to lead the team.

Ava Jacomet will be the top newcomer.

Patton hopes to win another TRC title and return to district.

“We have a solid group that is willing to put in the hard work to accomplish the expectations,” Patton said.

Patton expects the TRC to be wide open between all four teams and feels like the Vikings have a good chance to defend the title.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]