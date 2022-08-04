Miami County Boys Golf Preview

Another boys golf season is underway and will continue next week with the Dan Kendig tournament at Echo Hills on Wednesday.

MVL

TROY

Mark Evilsizor returns for his 10th season as coach.

The Trojans were 11-3 overall last year, 7-2 in the MVL, finished second in the MVL overall and won the Diana Schwab Mixed Invite at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Luke Huber, Zane Huelsman, John Kneisley and Brayden Schwartz and junior Bryce Massingill.

Massingill and Schwartz both earned second team MVL honors a year ago and Huber was honorable mention MVL.

Freshman Mitchell Sargent should step into the spot vacated by Henry Johnston.

“Mitchell has been playing tournament golf for a few years and is primed to be a major contributor this year,” Evilsixor said. “Junior Mason Weaver is open enrolling from Butler. He will have a to sit out the last half of this season, but he could contribute in the first half of the season. Mason’s number one sport is hockey but he is a solid golfer and played on Butler’s varsity team last year as a sophomore. Sophomores Casey Beckner, Blake Sager, and Jeffrey Smith could potentially see varsity action at some time during the season.”

Evilsizor has high expectations.

“With five returning lettermen and two other golfers capable of being full time varsity players, this should be one of my deepest teams in my 10 years,” Evilsizor said. ‘There will be competition every week for the top six varsity spots. The expectations this year are to win the MVL and get back to districts after a three-year drought. This group is hungry to take the next step. We don’t have a Henry Johnston, MVL player of the year type player, but we have a deep group that should provide four great scores each match and tournament. We have the ability and skills to accomplish both our goals this year. We will be as successful as our seniors lead us to be. The seniors are motivated to get Troy back to the top of the division and sectional and leave a lasting mark on our program.”

Evilsizor expects the MVL to be competitive.

The MVL will see the top three programs of the last 10 years battle out for the top spot,” he said. “The MVL will come down to Butler, Tipp, and Troy. Butler has three really good players coming back, all three averaged in the top 10 in the MVL Miami division last season. Tipp lost three big time players, including Braydon Bottles and Matt Salmon who led them to 3 straight titles.

Tipp still returns Eli Voisard, a sophomore, who averaged in the top 10 last year in the MVL Miami division. They will be solid once again and motivated to win their 4th straight. Piqua will be much improved and Xenia returns the player of the year.

TIPPECANOE

Aaron Jackson returns as coach with a young team.

Tipp returns senior Dylan Lawson, juniors Will Riehle, Hayden Hiser and Austin Siefring and sophomore Eli Voisard.

Voisard was ninth in the MVL in stroke average for nine holes last year, 41.6

Riehle averaged 44.1 and Siefring averaged 44.6.

PIQUA

Andy Johnson returns as the Piqua boys golf coach.

The Indians were 4-11 overall last year and 2-7 in the MVL.

Returning letterwinners include senior Drew Hinkle, juniors Richard Price and Sabastian Karabinis and sophomore Hunter Steinke.

“Richard Price will be the leader of our team,” Johnson said. “He is our most consistent golfer and he does a great job handling the mental aspect of the game. Landon Lawson decided to come out for golf this year and he has really been impressive so far. His athleticism has helped him pick up the game very quickly.”

Johnson expects the MVL to be competitive.

“Butler, Tippecanoe and Troy will be at the top of the league this year,” he said. “I feel like we can really compete in the league this year, and create some positive momentum going into the league and sectional tournaments.”

TRC

BETHEL

The Bees return senior Kyle Brueckman, who averaged 44.5 strokes for nine holes a year ago, tied for fifth in the TRC.

Also returning are juniors Grant Bean, Garrett Fegatter, Connor McGuire and Ben Sonnanstine and sophomore Evan Goodman,

COVINGTON

Bill Wise returns as coach.

The Buccs finished 10-4 in the conference a year ago and advance to the district tournament in D-III.

Hunter Ray is the lone senior and will provide key leadership for the Buccs.

The juniors include Bryson Hite, Cameron Haines, Connor Humphrey and Sam Grabeman — who all lettered a year ago.

Sophomore Matt Dieperink has the potential to be one of the Buccs top golfers.

Brody Manson has the ability to make the top six and junior Lee Weldy and Grant Blore will be trying to crack the lineup as well.

The Buccs have big expectations for the season.

“The goal is to win a league championship and return to district,” Wise said. “Our varsity has the experience and ability to have a great season if they continue to work hard and maintain their hunger.”

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Eric Harlamert returns as coach.

Returning letterwinners include senior Hezekiah Bezy and juniors Noel Petersen and Nick Wright.

Petersen was first team All-TRC a year ago and a district qualifier.

Bezy was an honorable mention selection.

Joining the team are freshman Henry Petersen and O’Keefe Cooper.

“We only lost one senior last year and retainthe core varsity team,’ Harlamert said. “Newcomer, Henry Petersen will round out the varsity team and returning underclassmen Brian Baumann and Isabel Flores will compete for the fifth spot. In 2022, we intend to improve upon last year’s success and move up in the conference standings and have a stronger showing at the OHSAA D-III sectional tournament.”

Harlamert expects the conference to be competitive.

MIAMI EAST

Scott Robinson takes over as coach.

Returning letterwinners include Colin Jennings, Luke Brunke, Eric Lemaster, Fletcher Harris and Wes Nidzgorski.

The top golfers at this years tryouts were Jennings, Brunke and Isaac Beal.

“I believe Wes , Eric and Fletcher will come on strong as the season goes on,” Robinson said.

Isaac Beal, Cameron Monnin and Connor Apple will be the top newcomers.

”I am a first year coach, I believe we should compete well with the returning golfers we have,” Robinson said.

MILTON-UNION

Brett Barnes returns as Milton-Union coach

The Bulldogs were 15-2 and TRC champions a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Grady Vechazone and Maria L. Whalen and juniors Colin Fogle and Colten Alcorn.

“Grady Vecahzone comes back as a first-team all TRC selection for his senior year,” Barnes said. “He could vie for Player of the Year in the conference. Colin Fogle was second team all conference and is getting better every day. These two together will be a strong 1-2. Maria L. Whalen was honorable mention and along with Colten Alcorn are a solid 3-4.

“The 5, 6 spots are wide open. Three golfers will be competing for those two spots include sophomores Eli Morphew and Ean Shoup along with freshman Austin Hodkin, who will rotate in these two spots early in the season.”

Barnes has high expectations for the season.

“Having won three conference titles in a row (SWBL’19,’20 TRC ‘21), we expect to compete for a fourth,” he said. “Our depth is a major factor, and we hope the kids improve throughout the season. Riverside and Covington are the favorites this year in my opinion. Both have good young talent.”

TROY CHRISTIAN

Senior Zane Harris averaged 47.0 for the Eagles a year ago.

Also returning are seniors Luke Redmond and Marcus Rowe and junior Goldie Miller.

WOAC

NEWTON

The Newton coaches will be Jeff Fryman; Chip Fisher and Matt Downing.

The Indians are coming off a 33-2 record last season.

Returning letterwinners include Hudson Montgomery, Aaron Colvin, Brady Downing, Quinn Peters and Ty Schauer and they are expected to lead the team.

“We have a mix of upperclassmen and lower classmen that will vie for the sixth spot in the line up,” Fryman said. “They include: Noah Tullis; Luke Redmond; Clayton Trost; Zurich Bess; Ridge Gray; Austin Tippie; Will Bowser, Evan Hemphill and Rhett Koffer.”

Fryman looks to continue the program’s success.

“My expectations for the 2022 golf season are to continue the excellence that coach Ryan Karn and his staff achieved with the program,” Fryman said. “We would like to win the conference. Also to make it out of sectionals and to improve our finish at districts. Getting to the state tournament as a team or having individuals qualify is the ultimate goal.”

Fryman expects Arcanum and National Trail, along with the Indians, to compete for the top spot in the conference.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]