Tippecanoe boys golf team third at Greenville Invitational, Troy takes fifth

GREENVILLE — Golf balls were in the air Thursday at the Turtle Creek Golf Course as Tippecanoe, Troy, Piqua and Covington got their season underway at the Greenville Invitational.

Tippecanoe took third with a 339 total, Troy was fifth with 344, Piqua took 10th with 386 and Covington was 11th with 393 in the 14-team event.

Indian Hills won the tournament with a 298 total and Butler was second with 331.

Wyatt Higgins shot a two-under par 33 on the front nine for Indian Hills and was medalist with an even-par 71.

Hayden Hiser led Tippecanoe to third-place with an 84.

Will Riehle, Eli Voisard and Austin Siefring all carded 852.

Dylan Lawson shot 87 and Carson Jackson added a 90.

“We are a pretty young team.” Tippecanoe coach Aaron Jackson said. “We had three seniors last year, so we basically have two guys with experience. So, this was good experience for us. We were really consistent. We are playing in another tournament and we will probably have four more faces in there.”

Troy coach Mark Evilsizor was happy to get a tournament round in.

“We have been chomping at the bit to get started,” Evilsizor said. “The thing we look at is how we stack up with the teams in the MVL and the teams we will face in sectionals.”

Freshman Mitchell Sargent led the Trojans with an 81.

Brayden Schwartz added an 83.

“Mitchell had a real nice round for us,” Evilsizor said. “And our senior Brayden Schwartz played well.”

Luke Huber carded an 89, Bryce Massingill had a 91, Zane Hueslman had a 97 and Casey Beckner had a 101.

“Bryce (Massingill) had an untypical Bryce round,” Evilsizor said. “He just had a couple big numbers. The big thing with our team this year is competition. We have eight guys who can play well, so if you have a bad round, you might not be playing the next day.”

Richard Price led Piqua with an 88.

Hunter Steinke had a 93, Landon Lawson shot 100, Sabastian Karabinis had a 105, Spencer Ford carded 112 and Drew Hinkle added a 113.

“It is always good to get out there and play,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “We just have improve with each match and keep getting better.”

Bryson Hite and Sam Grabeman led Covington with 96.

Cameron Haines carded a 100, Connor Humphrey and Hunter Ray added 101s and Matt Dieperink added a 103.

“We are better than that,” Covington coach Bill Wise. “For sure (they will improve a lot on that). But, this is probably the toughest course we play. I think there were a lot of first tee jitters.”

As the 2022 boys golf season got underway.

