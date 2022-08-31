‘Growing Women in Agriculture’ event set

FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is back again with its Empowerment Celebration in 2022.

The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in the area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.

As a part of their efforts to grow the agriculture community in Shelby County would like to support local women in agriculture by holding the seventh annual “Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration” event on Sept. 15, 2022, from 6-9 p.m., with a special early make and take session that starts at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm St., in Fort Loramie, and will include an evening of a blend of educational and fun agriculture information, specifically targeted to the women in our community.

The cost is $25 per person, with an additional $45 for an optional pre-event Make’ n Take “Garden in a Glass” by Kah’s Nursery. A portion of the fee will support the scholarship specifically for women entering the agriculture field or going back to school.

The registration deadline is Sept. 2, 2022.

The evening will begin with heavy hors-d’oeuvres, wine sampling, and social time at 6 p.m., then the keynote speaker Chastitie Euler, who is a district manager with BASF in Agricultural Solutions in Ohio and Michigan will speak. Euler will discuss her strategies to find what is most important to you, learn to find your path, and make the most of it, meanwhile balancing a family and work lives. Her discussion is followed by a series of break-out sessions.

Farm Transition with Evin Bachelor, of Wright & Moore Law Co., LPA. Bachelor will discuss the importance of having a farm transition plan and working together to make sure a succession plan is in place and ready to move forward into the next generation.

DIY Landscaping By Pamela Bennett, Associate Professor, OSU Master Gardener Volunteer Program director. Bennett is going to help give participants tips and tricks to make homes fun and exciting using simple DIY landscaping techniques.

Cooking & Meal Prep Presented by Julie Casiano, owner of The Smoothie Life, The Meal Prep Life and Whole Heart Kitchen. Casiano will help people get ideas, and recipes and teach participants tricks to make meal planning and prep easier in their busy lives

Also new this year is the vendor area, so participants can learn and shop.

For additional information or to register, download the registration brochure at www:ofbf.org/counties/shelby. You may also call Jill Smith, organization director for Shelby County Farm Bureau at 877-775-7642 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/388701054317/tickets to make your reservation today!