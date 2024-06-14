Habitat for Humanity welcomes new board members

Joanie Henderson Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Jackie Davis Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Sharon Brulport Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties

TROY — Scott Barr, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, is pleased to share the addition of three dedicated community leaders and professionals to the Habitat for Humanity board of directors starting in June.

Joining the board are Jackie Davis, Joanie Henderson, and Sharon Brulport. These three additions bring to the board extensive community leadership, educational and financial skills, a proven record of service to their communities, and a personal passion for improving the lives of residents.

“These three professionals bring extensive skills to our organization with a proven record of serving and improving the communities where they work and live. I am excited to have them join our growing team,” said Barr.

Davis has been in the mortgage/banking industry for 24 years. She recently joined NRL Mortgage in May of 2024 after 24 years with Mutual Federal, most recently serving as the senior vice president and COO. Lending and helping people is her passion. Davis is a graduate of Edison Community College and University of Wisconsin, Graduate School of Banking. She currently serves on the Wilson Health Board along with the City of Sidney CRA committee. She has also served on the Shelby County United Way Board, including as treasurer on the Executive Committee, and as the Fairlawn Athletic Boosters President. She has lived in Shelby County all her life and has been married for 22 years to her husband and has two sons.

Henderson is the vice president of learning and talent development for Clopay Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio/Television, a Master of Arts degree in Instructional Design/Technology and specializes in people development and organizational design. She has experience in championing non-profit organizations such as United Way, with prior responsibility for training the United Way Ambassadors for Greater Cincinnati, ArtsWave as a committee leader and has previously held an executive advisory board member seat for the Greater Cincinnati Association for Talent Development, to name a few. Although now an empty-nester, she is still family focused as she and her husband spend as much time as possible with their two daughters.

Brulport is the public assistance administrator for Miami County Job & Family Services. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Capital University after spending several years working as a teller and personal banker with US Bank. She spent time working for Shelby County Job and Family Services in both children’s services and adult protective services. In 2019, Brulport began working for Miami County Job & Family Services, in roles such as Adult Protective Services worker, supervisor of the Public Assistance Unit, and Workforce Unit.

Brulport currently serves on several committees throughout Miami County including the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, Senior Housing Coordination Committee, Miami County Business Advisory Council, and Miami County Livable and Age-Friendly Communities Advisory Council. She lives in Troy with her nine-year-old son.

The three are joining a talented team of dedicated board members that include Jason Haak, superintendent and CEO of the UVCC; Paula Hill, owner and Realtor of Homes by Hill Fathom Realty; Gustavo Menezes, director of planning and development at Copeland; Chris Ellington, attorney at FGKS Law; Nick Barley, CPA and Partner at Kentner Sellers LLP; Seth Middleton, self-employed; Jessica Zawalich, pastor at The Valley Church Troy; Mickey Hamer, retired from Sidney Cargill; Mike Lochard, of Lochard Inc.; and Chad Hollinger, city of Sidney Fire Department.

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a local nonprofit organization meeting all Habitat for Humanity International standards. They are an equal housing lender.

Their mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. They are currently looking for compassionate volunteers at their ReStore in Troy and volunteers with experience in woodworking, carpentry, or construction for our home repair program and inside our activity center. Interested volunteers can contact Maureen O’Keefe at mokeefe@hfhm.