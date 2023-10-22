Hard work rewarded for Piqua golfer Sabastian Karabinis

Piqua High School senior Sabastian Karabinis signs his letter of intent to play golf for Bluffton University as his parents Jessica (left) and Alex (right) look on. Courtesy Photo

PIQUA — Sabastian Karabinis is an example of hard work rewarded.

The Piqua High School senior has made steady progress in his golf game over his four years on the Piqua team.

And the son of Alex and Jessica Karabinis had that hard work rewarded Friday when he signed his letter of intent to play for Bluffton University in the commons at Piqua High School in front of friends and family.

Karabinis said the decision to play golf for Bluffton was an easy one.

“Really, it is the coach (Adam Craig),” Karabinis said. “I really love the coach. From the time I met him, I really liked him and I can’t wait to play for him.”

And there is every reason to think Karabinis’ best golf is still in front of him.

It was a learning process as he began with a 58.25 stroke average as a freshman.

His sophomore year he lowered that to 51.26, earning honorable mention All-MVL honors.

As a junior, his progress continued with a 47.54 average and second team All-MVL honors.

This past season was his best, earning All-MVL honors with a 42.12 average.

That included a five-under par 31 in one match, one of the top scores shot in Piqua school history.

“You could see something clicked for Sabastian (Karabinis) midway through the season,” Piqua golf coach Andy Johnson said. “Things slowed down for him. And his scores went down after that.”

Karabinis expects that progress to continue his next four years at Bluffton.

“Bluffton had four incoming freshman (including himself),” Karabinis said. “I feel like I have a really good chance to make the traveling team.”

Johnson agreed.

“I think it is an opportunity for Sabastian to hit the ground running as he starts college,” Johnson said. “I think with his hard work and getting college level coaching, there is no doubt his best golf is in front of him.”

Karabinis is looking forward to the next challenge.

“I will get to play some different golf courses and play against tougher competition,” he said. “I am looking forward to it.”

Johnson said Karabinis has earned the opportunity.

“It is a great accomplishment to be able to play in college,” he said. “It is a lot of hard work. And Sabastian (Karabinis) has always worked hard at his game.”

And Friday, that hard work was rewarded.

