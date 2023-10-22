Weekend Boys Soccer/Volleyball Roundup

Troy’s Tyler Malott controls the ball as he is pressured by Vandalia-Butler’s Connor Grolnick Saturday at Vandalia-Butler High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Alex Free gets off a shot off against Tri-County North’s Keegan McPeck as Troy Christian’s Marek Bollinger closes in Saturday at Troy Christian High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Julian Polverini crosses the ball as Vandalia-Butler’s Jordan Gross closes in Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Max Barnishin gets off a shot against Troy Christian’s Nathan Jeffers Saturday afternoon. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy goalie Samuel Westfall goes vertical for a save against Vandalia-Butler Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Josiah Myers controls the ball against Tri-County North’s Nathan Jeffers Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — In a physical battle from the start, Vandalia-Butler came away with a 2-1 victory over Troy in D-I sectional action Saturday night.

The Trojans finish the season with a record 12-4-2.

Troy was trailing 1-0 late in the first half when Zachary Bridge drilled a shot into the net from 20 yards out to tie the game.

Butler would get the winning goal in the second half.

Samuel Westfall had 11 saves in goal for Troy.

D-II

Tippecanoe 1,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a forfeit win over Greenville Saturday in D-II second round action.

The Red Devils, 16-1-1 and the top seed, will host fourth seed Brookville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

Bethel 4,

Ben Logan 1

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel boys soccer team got a D-II second round win on the road Saturday.

The Bees, 9-8-1 and the sixth seed will play at second seed Carroll at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

D-III

Troy Christian 9,

TC North 0

TROY — Alex Free became the all-time leading scorer for one season for Troy Christian in D-III second round win Saturday afternoon.

Troy Christian, 15-3-1 and the top seed, will play 11 seed West Liberty-Salem at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

Free scored three goals, while Max Barnashin had two goals and two assists.

Brennan Hochwalt, Josiah Myers, Parker Penrod and Maddux Robinson had one goal each.

Frank Rupnik dished out two assists and Marek Bollinger, Branden Chambers, Mason Hagstrom, Ryan Isaacs and Austen Taylor had one assist each.

Dayton Christian 6,

Newton 1

DAYTON — The Newton boys soccer team lost in D-III sectional action Saturday.

The Indians finish the season with a record of 2-13-1.

GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL

Alter 3,

Bethel 0

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel volleyball team dropped a Brookville D-III second round match Saturday.

The Bees finish the season with a record of 17-7.

Karlee Plozay had 18 kills, three aces and eight digs and Layla Platfoot added five kills.

Kyra Clawson had 10 assists and Gabi McMahan added seven assists and five digs.

Claire Bailey had three aces and 18 digs and Annabelle Adams had five digs.

