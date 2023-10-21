Kimmel, Long run to titles as district cross country races

CEDARVILLE — Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Covington’s Asher Long both won district titles at the district cross country races Saturday at Cedarville as a number of teams and individuals advanced on to this Saturday’s regional meet at Troy.

BOYS

D-I

Kimmel and Piqua’s Noah Burgh both led their teams on to the regional meet.

Tippecanoe finished fourth to get district runnerup honors, while Piqua finished eighth.

Troy finished 14th.

Kimmel won the race in 15:08.56.

Other Tipp runners included Ethan Berning, 21, 16:33.43; Luke Schwieterman, 24, 16:37.67; Dimitri Hartman, 26, 16:39.62; Everett Muhlenkamp, 32, 16:45.07; Sam Stark, 45, 17:07.03 and Will Hept, 56, 17:20.63.

Burgh finished fourth in 15:41.08.

Other Piqua runners included Brycen Angle, 29, 16:47.82; Braden Holtvogt, 40, 16:58.63; Ty Pettus, 71, 17:46.75; AJ Burroughs, 75, 17:53.40; Evan Clark, 85, 18:15.28 and Thurston Rampulla, 96, 18:33.49.

D-II

The Milton-Union boys cross country team, Austin Hawkins and Kade Schweikhardt of Bethel and Gunner Weldy of Miami East advanced on to the regional meet.

The Bulldogs received district runnerup honors with a fourth-place finish.

Bethel was ninth and Miami East was 13th.

Milton-Union runners included Ty Furlong, 7, 16:58.30; Colin Hinkleman, 22, 17:18.39; Chase Parsons, 32, 17:23.62; Zak Klepinger, 41, 17:58.02; Andrew Oaks, 45, 18:04.82; Jacob Grube, 47, 18:09.48 and Tyler Shoemaker, 67, 18:42.01.

For Bethel, Hawkins was 14th in 17:09.98 and Schweikhardt was 24th in 17:23.44.

For East, Weldy was 31st in 17:32.30.

D-III

Long led Covington to an eighth-place finish to advance the team on to regionals.

Newton finished 12th and Lehman Catholic was 15th.

Long won the race in 15:40.0.

Other Covington runners included Preston King, 51, 18:04.95; Caleb Ryman, 57, 18:11.76; Tanner Palsgrove 66, 18:23.13; Calub Hembree, 84, 18:42.62; Chris Deaton, 94, 18:44.23 and Beck Wilson, 108, 19:15.47.

GIRLS

D-I

The Troy girls finished eighth overall at the D-I girls race Saturday.

The Trojans advanced two girls on to the regional meet.

Lily Zimmerman finished 26th in 20:23.58 and Ashley Kyle finished 28th in 20:25.54.

D-II

The Tippecanoe girls cross country team and Miami East’s Maryn Gross advanced on to regionals in the D-II race.

The Red Devils earned district runnerup honors, finishing fourth and Miami East finished 10th.

Tipp runners included Morgan Collins, 8, 19:54.19; Leda Anderson, 30, 21:18.27; Katelyn Beeson, 31, 21:18.65; Gracie Wead, 35, 21:31.68; Kali Greth, 54, 22:30.25; Lauren Anderson, 60, 22:51.77 and Belle Stanford, 68, 23:18.39.

For East, Gross finished 26th in 21:03.52.

D-III

The Covington girls finished seventh in the D-III race to advance on to the regional meet as a team.

Also advancing were Elisabeth Waltz of Troy Christian and Savanna Smith of Milton-Union.

Milton-Union finished eighth as a team, Troy Christian was 13th, Lehman Catholic was 17th and Bethel was 18th.

Covington runners included Johanna Welborn, 9, 19:57.21; Elyza Long, 22, 20:57.74; Kassidy Turner, 22:58.68; Lucy Welborn, 61, 23:06.16; Ella White, 82, 24:01.17; Delaney Murphy, 91, 24:16.53 and Bella Welch, 96, 24:30.09.

For Troy Christian, Waltz was 10th in 19:57.28.

For Milton-Union, Smith was 13th in 20:10.32.