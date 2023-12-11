Harris Jeweler is moving to new Troy location

New Harris Jeweler location planned to open in fall/winter 2024 at 1780 W. Main St., Troy. Submitted photo | Harris Jeweler Frey Submitted photo | Harris Jeweler Original store front of Harris Jeweler. Submitted photo | Harris Jeweler

TROY — Harris Jeweler in Troy has announced it is moving to a larger, free-standing location off of Interstate 75, at exit 74, in Troy, in fall/winter 2024.

According to a press release from Harris Jeweler, “On Nov. 29, Harris Jeweler in Troy made their biggest announcement in the company’s 77 year history! Third generation owner, Bonnie Harris Frey, announced a move to a large free-standing location right off exit 74 in Troy.”

“I have been driving past this building, formally a Ruby Tuesday’s location, every day on the way to the store for 16 years. I knew it would be the ideal location for a jewelry store,” Frey said in the release. “We have been looking for a larger location for a few years but knew it had to be perfect to justify making the move from our current location. Now the dream of a free-standing location is going to allow us to serve our clients in a bigger and better way.”

Frey stated in the release that their current location has been out of space for years, and she was waiting for the right location to come along.

“We are the most reviewed and the most highly reviewed jewelry store in the Greater Dayton area so people are willing to make the drive to see us,” she said, noting that the store has over 950 Google reviews, with an average rating of five-stars. “Reviews from our loyal clients are the highest form of flattery and we are so grateful that they have allowed the word to spread about our family-owned business through reviews and referring their family and friends. They are the reason we have continued to grow exponentially year over year. Our current location has low visibility and we don’t do a ton of advertising so people generally find us through these referrals and reviews.”

Harris Jeweler’s current location at 2343 W. Main St., Troy, was voted “The Coolest Jewelry Store in America” by “Instore Magazine” in 2006 after second generation owner, Mark Harris, built one of the most innovative stores in the country, said the release.

“Our current location was built by my father in 2001, and we never dreamed we would run out of space,” Frey said.

The new freestanding location, which is planned to open in fall/winter 2024 will change all of that, as the company will move to the highest traffic intersection in Troy and add-on 2,000+-square-feet, said the release.

“My goal is to build the most beautiful full-service jewelry store in the state with a focus on being able to serve our clients better than ever before,” Frey said. “It is still a beautiful store and myself, our staff and our clients all have wonderful memories here.”

“What excites me most about this move is that the things that have made us who we are today we will bring with us to our new location. Our most important asset is our staff, who are absolutely out-of-this-world! Not only is our staff extremely friendly and low pressure, they also have the most experience. Our staff has a combined experience of over 250 years in the jewelry industry and our company’s focus, since Harold Harris founded the company in 1946, has always been on continued education. I always say that if we can just get people in our doors to meet our staff, they will never shop for jewelry anywhere else. I am so blessed with an amazing staff and without them, I would never even have dreamed of taking on a larger location.” Frey said.

“We are so blessed to have so many clients who have shopped with us for generations. Many families have shopped with us since the 1940s. My grandfather, Harold M. Harris, founded the company in Sidney, Ohio after returning from serving our country as an pilot in WWII. His commitment to integrity, ethics and continually exceeding the expectations of our clients has always remained the central focus of our company and will continue for years to come.” Frey said.

Harris Jeweler has always had a passion for “all things jewelry,” specializing in diamonds and engagement rings, custom design and diamond, fashion and estate jewelry. The release said their estate jewelry department attracts clients from all over the region with a focus on jewelry from across the world and throughout history. With almost all of their extensive inventory on their website, the store has grown in prominence over the years with clients shopping from all over the country.

“We also have an amazing team in our design studio. Our in-house custom jewelry design and repair department has exploded over these past few years and we plan to double our capacity with our new location,” Frey said.

When asked how they became the most highly reviewed store in the region, Frey said, according to the release, “We treat people the way we want to be treated and always do everything we can to exceed the expectations of everyone who walks through our doors. Our promise is always that if we don’t have it, we will find it and if we can’t find it, we will make it in our state-of-the-art design studio.”

She said, “Whether it is a $50 charm or a 15 carat diamond, we promise to make sure to get you the perfect piece. I spent over two hours last week tracking down components to make a $150 necklace, that’s just what we do.

Customers can visit Harris Jeweler at their current location at 2343 W Main St., Troy, or shop on-line at www.harrisjeweler.com.

“We promise to deliver an elevated jewelry buying experience in our current location with the promise of an even better one to come!” Frey said. Grand opening for the new location at 1780 W. Main St., Troy will be announced as they get closer to their projected opening in fall/winter of next year.