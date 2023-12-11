Miami County YMCA offers holiday day camp

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders.

Kindergarteners with attending older siblings may also participate, said a press release from the YMCA.

Camp will run Dec. 21, with pickup and drop-off at the Robinson Branch, and on Dec. 22, 27, 28, 29 and Jan. 2 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches. Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Days have special activities planned such as ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate Club, or watching a Movie at Cinemark, along with swimming and gym games. An informational flyer with specific daily activities is available through schools and at each YMCA branch.

Register at either branch or by phone at Piqua, 937- 773-9622; and at the Robinson Branch at 937-440-9622. The cost is $25 per day for members and $32 per day for non-members.

For further questions and information contact Noah Prunty at 937-440-9622 or [email protected].