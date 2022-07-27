Hartzell Aviation formed from three storied brands

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN — Tailwind Technologies Inc., an integral part of investment holdings by brothers James W. Brown III and Joseph W. Brown, has formed Hartzell Aviation, a newly named company with historic roots.

The announcement was made at the 2022 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh annual airshow.

Hartzell Aviation is a growing family of brands committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of the General Aviation industry. The storied brands of the new Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s new website is at www.HartzellAviation.com.

“The independent operating companies and products under the Hartzell Aviation banner will carry on a strong and rich tradition, with a history dating back to the Wright Brothers when Orville encouraged his neighbor Robert N. Hartzell to begin manufacturing airplane propellers,” James said.

“This newly christened organization, with its iconic Hartzell companies and brand names, is guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects our commitment to quality, performance, and support in everything we do,” Joseph added.

The Hartzell Aviation umbrella brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward products. The creation of Hartzell Aviation reinforces the three organizations’ core competencies and their joint pursuit of improving General Aviation.

Hartzell Propeller

Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.

Hartzell Aerospace Welding

Hartzell Aerospace Welding, established as Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, is a world leader in general aviation aircraft exhaust systems and engine mount repair. Its core competencies include certified welding, precision machining and sheet metal fabrication. President Ryan Latham leads the company, which is located in Eagan, Minn. Hartzell Aerospace Welding also announced at 2022 EAA AirVenture that it is expanding with the acquisition of Acorn Welding, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. For more information go to https://awi-ami.com.

Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech, previously Hartzell Engine Technologies, offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these five strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. Company President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go to https://hartzell.aero.