Piqua Community Farmer’s Market to host zucchini bread contest

PIQUA — For the first time ever, the Piqua Community Farmers Market will be hosting a zucchini bread contest.

The competition will be held at the Thursday, Aug. 11 market. There will be two categories, youth (14 and under) and adults.

There is no entry fee for the contest. Anyone wishing to participate must bring one loaf of zucchini bread to the info booth at the Piqua farmers market before 5:15 p.m. Judging will start at 5:15 p.m. Entries will be judged on taste, appearance and texture. Contest details can be found in the ‘Special Events’ section of the website at piquafarmersmarket.com.

After the judging, the winners will be announced and samples of the breads will be shared with those in attendance.

The winner in each category will win “Market Money” to be used at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. The first place winners will receive $15 in Market Money, the second place contestants will receive $10 in Market Money and third place winners will receive $5.

Later in the month of August, the Piqua Farmers Market will be hosting a salsa contest on Aug. 25. September brings a biggest tomato contest on Sept. 8 and an apple pie contest on Thursday, Sept. 29. Details about the special contests can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com.

For more information on the Piqua Community Farmers Market zucchini bread contest, please contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355. The Piqua Community Farmers Market is held each Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library. The market is a project of Mainstreet Piqua.