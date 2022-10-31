Harvesting trick-or-treaters

By
Michael Ullery
-

Madison Everett, 4, handles her combine as her sister Peyton, 18 months, is dressed as her corn crop during Saturday’s Troy Halloween Parade, on Oct. 29. The Everetts are from Fletcher.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

