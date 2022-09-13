‘Hasta la vista, baby’

TIPP CITY — John Connors everywhere, beware; this Terminator T-800 endoskeleton has been seen greeting visitors at a home on Old Springfield Road in Tipp City.

The life-sized metal sculpture was created by Tipp City resident Randy Amstutz, who has also designed and built several other full-sized metal art pieces.

“My grandkids love it,” Amstutz said. “I started doing it for them, but everybody enjoys it.”

“I put out a Santa Clause at Christmas, and this year for Halloween I’m working on a Ghost Rider; I’ll have him done here in about a month. It should be up by about the middle of October,” he continued.

The Terminator T-800 sculpture is also solar-powered, featuring red eyes that light up at night. “It’s just a hobby,” Amstutz said. “I’m a biker; I’ve grown up with motorcycles.”

“I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s fun to do.”

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.