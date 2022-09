TROY — Parts of Market and Main Streets at Troy’s Public Square will be closed in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Market Street, from Franklin Street to Water Street, and Main Street, from Cherry Street to Walnut Street, will be closed to through traffic from midnight until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The purpose for the closures is for the city’s street department to perform stripe painting on the roadway.