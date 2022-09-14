Tuesday Golf Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team picked up a MVL win on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday, topping Fairborn 180-233.

Richard Price led Piqua and was match medalist with 43, including five pars.

Drew Hinkle used a birdie on the fourth hole to shoot 45, while Sabastian Karabinis birdied the ninth hole for a 46.

Gabe Sloan also had a 46, Hunter Steinke had a 48 and Evan Clark added a 50.

Covington 183,

Bethel 186

TIPP CITY — The Covington boys golf team got a big win in the TRC on the road on the front nine at Homestead Golf Course.

Covington improved to 10-0 in the TRC to clinch the league regualr season title and open a three-match lead over Bethel and Lehman Catholic with two matches left.

Bethel’s Kyle Brueckman was match medalist with a 39, but Covington overcame that with consistence through the lineup.

Bryson Hite and Matt Dieperink both carded 45s to lead the Buccs.

Cameron Haines had a 47, Sam Grabeman carded a 48, Hunter Ray added a 49 and Connor Humphrey came in with 52.

Other Bethel scores were Ben Sonnanstine 47, Josh Fiery 49, Gabe Veldman 51, Mike Halleg 55 and Evan Goodman 56.

Fairlawn 194,

Milton-Union 198

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union boys golf team dropped a match at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

Colin Fogle led the Bulldogs with a 41.

Other Milton scorers were Grady Vechazone 44, Maria Whalen 56 and Colten Alcorn 57.

GIRLS

Troy 189,

Piqua 204

PIQUA — The Troy girls golf team picked up a win in MVL action on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday.

The Trojans used balance throughout the lineup.

Elise Hempker led way, earning match medalist honors with a 46.

Morgan Maxwell and Astha Patel both carded 47s, Cate Rehmert and Emma Honeycutt both came in with 49 and Faith Overholser had a 53.

Izzy Thoma led Piqua with a 48.

Other Indian scores were Carsyn Meckstroth 50, Marin Funderburg 51, Aubree Carroll 55, Braylin Shaner 55 and Ivy Lee 57.

Bethel 215,

Covington 258

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls got a TRC win on the front nine at Homestead Golf Course.

Kerigan Calhoun led Bethel and was match medalist with a 48.

Other Bees scores were Aly Bird 53, Paige Kearns 56 and Abby Stratton 58.

Covington scores were Amie Burtrum 62, Kila Stephan 65, Laney McMaken 65, Calleigh Edgell 66 and Kara Stephan 67.

