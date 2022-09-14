Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Fairborn Tuesday night in MVL action at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Tippecanoe 2,

W. Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a MVL win Tuesday night.

Landon Haas and Caleb Ransom each had one goal and one assist.

Michael Jergens had one save in goal.

Piqua 3,

Xenia 2

XENIA — The Piqua boys soccer team made a long bus ride worth it in MVL action.

Nathan Buecker had all three goals for Piqua.

Collin Snyder had two assists and Landon Lawson had one.

Josh Heath had 11 saves in goal.

GIRLS

Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Eaton 1

EATON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team picked up a non-conference win on the road Tuesday night.

Rachel Jacobs scored a goal off an assist from Ava Berberich and Madelyn Crowe scored off an assist from Annie Smith.

Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

“Our first ball contact was very good and we had many good swings,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “But, Sidney was picking up many balls during the three sets. I liked their hustle and no quit on plays which in many cases frustrated our execution. Still, we fought through and came away with the win.”

Alex Voisard had 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces and Olivia Gustavson had eight kills.

Alexa Mader had eight kills and three blocks and Savannah Clawson served four aces.

Hannah Wildermuth dished out 25 assists and Grace Kinsman had six digs.

Covington 3,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Covington volleyball team improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the TRC with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 win.

Taylor Kirker had 24 assists and eight digs and Nigella Reck had seven aces, 11 kills and eight digs..

Carlie Besecker had nine kills and seven digs and Lauren York added 14 digs.

Reaghan Lemp added eight digs.

Miami East 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Miami East volleyball team remained unbeaten in the TRC with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-10 win.

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Bethel volleyball team won 25-20,25-19, 25-17 in TRC action.

Newton 3,

Miss. Valley 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season and in WOAC play with a 25-18, 25-22, 29-27 win at home.

Bradford 3,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — Bradford volleyball picked up its second straight win with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-18 win in WOAC action.

Tennis

Troy 5,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Alyssa Echols 6-1, 6-0; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Cierra Mullenix 6-0, 6-0; and Josie Romick defeated Breanna Mullenix 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Ava Garber and Brooklyn Koester 6-0, 6-0 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Cecillia Klinger and Hayden Thongvalay 6-0, 6-0.

St. Marys 5,

Lehman 0

ST. MARYS — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team had a tough match Tuesday night.

“St. Marys is a solid, experienced team with all seniors,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They have won two invitationals this fall. It was a good match for us to learn from.”

In singles, Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 and Katie Huelskamp lost 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-1, 6-0 and Evelyn Johnston and Viv Chen lost 6-1, 6-1.