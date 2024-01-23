Have you seen this man?

Couch

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office (MCSPO) is seeking help from the public to locate a missing Tipp City man.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find 53-year-old Willie Couch, who had a last known address in Tipp City. Couch is a white male, who is 6-feet-tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Couch was last seen on Jan. 16, 2024, in Union Township. He is a United States Army veteran and may have an altered mental status.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Miami County Communications Center by dialing 911 or 937-440-9911.