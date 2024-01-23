Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-10:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-6:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-3:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Troy Smoke Shop on West Main Street.

-10:58 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-8:09 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report 0f a disturbance/fight at Ivex Corporation on South Union Street.

FRIDAY

-12:47 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Elm Street and Fountain Street. Anson M. Block, 44, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

THURSDAY

-5:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-4:01 a.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a report of a male subject sleeping in a vehicle on private property. The driver was charged with DUI and multiple drug charges.

WEDNESDAY

-3:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. Billi A. Gibson, 44, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

-7:36 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-7:30 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Mayfair Road.

