Hayner concert features Aaron Brant

Brant

TROY — Hayner’s Drawing Room Chamber Concert for January will feature Aaron Brant, French horn and Amanda Roberts on piano.

Aaron Brant is the principal horn for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. He is also a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Brass Quintet and Carillon Brass. He has performed with a wide range of crossover jazz and pop artists like Josh Groban, Diana Krall, Mannheim Steamroller and Andrea Bocelli, said a press release fromTroy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Brant was also principal horn for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, the South Bend Symphony and a member of the Ann Arbor Symphony. As an educator, Brant has taught music students at the University of Dayton, Wright State University, and the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. He also works with local third- and fourth-graders with the Dayton Philharmonic educational program, SPARK.

Amanda Roberts is a multi-talented musician who has held collaborative piano posts with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and the Dayton Chamber Singers as well as the Wright State University Music Department.

This concert will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The series is hosted by Steven Aldredge who is music director of Opera at Wright State University and is a collaborative pianist and composer in his own right.

This free series is an intimate experience that allows concert musicians the opportunity to speak directly to the audience about what inspires them about their selections. The series is free to the public and an excellent opportunity for students of music to gain new perspective on their instruments from professional musicians. The Drawing Room Chamber Concert series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members.

Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and those who support them at www.TroyHayner.org .