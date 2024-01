Tuesday/Wednesday Bowling Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy boys bowling team got a 2,120-1,780 win over Piqua at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday.

The Trojans remain in a share of the MVL lead with Butler and Sidney with a record of 8-1 overall and 8-1 in the MVL.

Piqua is now 4-5 overall and 4-5 in the MVL.

Ryan Kaiser led Piqua with games of 194 and 181, while Rusty Kinstle rolled games of 168 and 165.

Ethan Blanchard rolled games of 193 and 129.

Bryce Massingill rolled a 211, Cooper Steiner bowled a 203, Cooper Gerlach had a 172 and Kyle Wickman bowled a 148.

Troy had baker games of 165 and 191.

Austyn Potter led Piqua with games of 163 and 161 and Chase Wright bowled games of 148 and 145.

Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 121 and 172 and Jayden Miller had games of 139 and 152.

Daulton Funderburg rolled games of 193 and 185.

Piqua bowled baker games of 125 and 176.

GIRLS

Troy 1,984,

Piqua 1,401

PIQUA — The Troy girls bowling team remained unbeaten with a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday.

Troy is 9-0 overall and 9-0 in the MVL and Piqua is 7-2 overall and 7-2 in the MVL.

Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 235 and 139 to lead Troy.

Baylie Massingill had games of 173 and 174 and Kiandra Smith rolled games of 194 and 137.

Libby Burghardt rolled games of 144 and 149 and Kristin Sedam added games of 142 and 144.

Troy had baker games of 140 and 213.

Piqua was led by Miranda Sweetman with games of 148 and 152 and Audrianna Kendall rolled games of 126 and 132.

Macy Hall had games of 92 and 100 and Kaylee Eleyet rolled games of 83 and 85.

Adriana Emery rolled a 137 and Allison Hicks added a 101.

Piqua had baker games of 134 and 111.