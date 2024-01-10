Tuesday Basketball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team got a big win in MVL play on the road Tuesday night, topping Vandalia-Butler 39-30 in a defensive battle.

Tipp remained in first place in the MVL, improving to 8-2 overall and 8-1 in the MVL, while Butler dropped to 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the MVL.

Stebbins is one game back in the MVL standings at 7-2.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter and Butler took a 17-12 halftime lead.

But, Tipp limited the Aviators to 13 second half points to rally for the win.

The Red Devils took a 26-23 lead after three quarters and continued to build on it in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Smith led Tippecanoe with 20 points and CJ Bailey added 12 points.

Newton 67,

Covington 64

COVINGTON — The Newton boys basketball team got a non-conference win at Covington Tuesday.

Newton improved to 5-4 on the season, while Covington dropped to 3-7.

The Indians had taken a 15-9 lead after one quarter, but the game was tied 22-22 at halftime.

Newton opened a 43-40 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Quinn Peters led Newton with 22 points.

Ty Schauer scored 16 points, Autin Tippie netted 11 points and Luke Cornett added nine points.

Lehman 70,

Miss. Valley 38

UNION CITY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team cruised to a win on the road Tuesday night over Mississinawa Valley.

Lehman improved to 9-2 overall with the win.

Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 20 points.

Shane Frantz scored 15 points and CJ Olding netted 10 points.

Devin Pride added eight points.

GIRLS

Troy Christian 45,

TC North 40

LEWISBURG — Troy Christian girls basketball team improved to 4-5 with a road win Tuesday night.

The Eagles led 14-8, 23-20 and 34-27 at the quarter breaks.