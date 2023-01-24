Hayner Hits the Road 2023 destinations set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce the Hayner Hits the Road trips for 2023.

The destinations are: Holland, Michigan Tulip Festival; Nashville/Memphis featuring the Opryland Hotel, Grand Ole Opry and Graceland; the Kentucky Bourbon Trail featuring multiple distilleries, Belle of Louisville Riverboat Cruise and Old Kentucky Home State Park; Virginia Beach/Norfolk/Williamsburg featuring Jamestown Settlement, Colonial Williamsburg and Virginia Beach Boardwalk; Holiday Sights and Sounds, Lancaster Pennsylvania featuring Sight & Sound Theatre’s “Miracle of Christmas” and “The First Noel” with a stop at the 9/11 Flight 93 Memorial; Historical Lancaster, Ohio for a one-day trip to tour the Sherman House Museum, Georgian Museum, Ohio Glass Museum and the Ohio Decorative Arts Center of Ohio with a delicious dinner at the Ale House 1890, which has provided food, spirits and good times to the City of Lancaster since 1890.

Registration is now open for the 2023 trips. Visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register and to pay. Each trip is limited to 50 guests, and trips sell-out quickly, so register today. For additional information about the trips, call David at the Hayner, 937-339-0457.

