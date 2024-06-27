Hayner to host Wild & Whimsical: Works by Dawn Babylon

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present Wild & Whimsical: Works by Dawn Babylon. The exhibit of original works and prints by Miami County artist Dawn (Flory) Babylon will be on display July 5 through Aug. 25.

An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artist and gain insight into her work and process, according to a press release from The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Beautiful palettes of color and striking shades of contrast saturate the pages of Dawn Babylon’s sketchbook. Pieces of her work carry gentle humor and are fanciful with the suggestion of magic or childlike innocence. Her work is sometimes delicate and quaint, but other times somewhat surreally out of place. Babylon has spent the last three years working with water-based pens creating her own unique whimsical style. She loves to represent light by blending values of color. She moves the viewer’s eye and creates the illusion of space in her sketches, placing objects in the foreground and background. She creates visual texture by brushing on layers of watercolor, using short dabs, long strokes and twirls her brush to make overlapping circles. Dawn often must pause, close her sketchbook and allow time to dry, thus avoiding overworking the paper. She finishes her pieces with fine point pens to add definition and additional shading through hatching and stippling. Dawn (Flory) Babylon is creating art, just for herself these days, but is always excited to share it with others. She only asks… please don’t feed the art.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy, Ohio 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 am-9 pm, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.