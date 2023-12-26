Hayner to show Willy Wonka

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to Show “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.

Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soda.

All films are free and open to the public.

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” is a G-rated 1971 American musical fantasy film. The movie is directed by Mel Stuart and stars Gene Wilder as candymaker Willy Wonka. The film is an adaptation of the 1964 novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl. The film tells the story of a poor child named Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) who, along with four other children, wins a tour of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Hours of operation are Monday, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457.