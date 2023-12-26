Troy to hold blood drive on Jan. 3

TROY — The New Year begins with a critical need for lifesaving blood donation. Honor January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making it your New Year’s resolution to donate at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937- 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center Jan. 2 to Mar. 2 will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve hoodie shirt while supplies last.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

State Senator Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City), an emergency room physician and a lifelong blood donor, introduced legislation in 2017 to designate January as Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. It became law in February 2018 and was first celebrated in January 2019.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.