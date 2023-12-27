Reservations open for Hayner’s Dinner Show

Tom Briscoe Courtesy of Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Mark Riccadonna Courtesy of Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is accepting reservations for Hayner’s Valentine Dinner and shows on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10. The cost for the event is $70 per person, and reservations can be made at www.TroyHayner.org until Monday, Feb. 5,

Hayner’s 2024 Valentine Dinner and a Show is an elegant three-course meal in the Hayner mansion with a fun show in the Ballroom after a whole-house toast to love. Share this community Valentine with your very favorite someone or your very best friend. After the meal, enjoy the comedy duo “Two Guys Comedy” with Mark Riccadonna and Tom Briscoe. These top comics have quick wit, timing, and a rapport drawn from decades of stand-up, comedy, show business, and good friendship, which makes every show hilariously fresh. “Two Guys” is a clean-comedy experience that will hit the funny bone of adults of all ages.

Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney will prepare the dinner, which will include a choice of fillet of beef tenderloin, seasoned boneless chicken breast in a white wine caper sauce, or fire roasted Vegetable Lasagna in a classic red sauce. All meals include a coupon for a glass of wine from our wine bar, a fruited green salad, a dinner roll, a delicious chocolate mousse cake, coffee, iced tea, and a champagne or juice toast to love!

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and by generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

This uniquely Trojan event is open to everyone at this low fee due to the generous support of the Friends of Hayner and the citizens of Troy. For more information about becoming a friend of the Hayner please call 937-339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.