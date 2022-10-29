Healthcare career event at Lincoln Community Center

TROY — A passport to healthcare careers event featuring hands-on educational activities with clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 W. Ash St.

Premier Health and Lincoln Community Center are partnering for this event, which is open to the public.

Experience is suggested for children in third grade and older who may have an interest in a working in healthcare. While primarily focused on entry-level and high-school positions, this event also will offer information for anyone interested in career opportunities. Premier Health recruiters will be onsite to assist anyone with an interest in a job.

In addition to the hands-on activities, the event will provide information about career and job shadow opportunities, resume writing and the Premier Health Sinclair Academy.

Anyone interested in having their resume reviewed is asked to bring it to the event. The Premier Health Sinclair Academy is a partnership designed to provide education, skills, and certifications to prepare those interested in several career paths.