Area craft shows

Elizabeth Township Community Center Craft Bazaar

Join the Elizabeth Township Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the community center, located at 5760 Walnut Grove Road, for homemade crafts, baked goods, knick-knacks, clothing, tumblers, wreaths, decorations, and more.

BK Root Beer stand will be selling hot dogs and other food items.

Miami County Fair Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

Join the Miami County Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Miami County Fairgrounds at the Duke Lundgard Building for homemade or locally-sourced clothing, food, knick-knacks, ornaments, crafts, and more.

Holiday Craft Bazaar: Village of Pleasant Hill

The village of Pleasant Hill will be hosting a Holiday Craft Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Newton fieldhouse located at 201 Long St. The vendors will be selling a variety of items including candles, wreaths, signs, farmhouse furniture, gifts, jewelry, and more.

Covington Eagles Craft Vendor Bazaar

The Covington Eagles will be hosting their Craft Vendor Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The vendor bazaar will be in the banquet hall located at 715 E. Broadway St. There will be about 25 booths with a variety of homemade crafts and goodies including pottery, baked goods, candles, wreaths, makeup, jewelry, and more.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing during the event. The Covington Eagles kitchen will be open serving their regular menu and a variety of snacks including nachos and cheese, hot dogs, and more.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Buccs Bazaar: Covington Exempted Village Schools

Join the Covington Exempted Village Schools for their third annual Buccs Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The bazaar will be held in the high school gym located at 807 Chestnut St. Shoppers can see unique crafts and products including jewelry, tumblers, and baked good from over 50 vendors. There will be a $2 admission fee and children not in school are free.

There will also be a small concession stand, raffle baskets, and a 50/50 drawing available. Santa will be there from noon to 2 p.m.

Church Bazaar: St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church

The St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, located at 6925 W. state Route 36 in Covington, will be hosting their annual Bazaar from 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. There will be many crafters and vendors, a raffle for a handmade quilt, and many other items including baked goods.

Hoffman United Methodist Church Annual Craft Show

The Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The show will be held in the church’s activity center located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton. There will be more than 20 booths with a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood-crafted items, hand-crafted items, baked goods, and more.

At the show, the Methodist Women will also be offering their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will be offering coffee and donuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies.

Arts & Crafts Show: Brukner Nature Center

Join the Brukner Nature Center for their Winter Arts & Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be over 50 booths from local artisans in purchasing a variety of homemade gifts.

There will be raffle tickets available and whole homemade pies for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. All proceeds benefit the wildlife programs.

Angel House Christmas Bazaar

The Tipp City United Methodist Church will be hosting their Angel House Christmas Bazaar starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, located at the church at 8 W. Main St. The proceeds from the event benefit Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, Africa. A variety of homemade wreaths, clothing, decorations, and signs will be available.

Joe’s Diner will be offering food and drinks.