Hearts to Hats donates hats for infants

Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation, left, and Teri Gulker, director of women’s services, right, recently accepted donated, hand-knitted, red hats from Pam Sturtz, who represent knitting groups from First United Methodist Church of Troy and Troy Senior Citizens Center. As part of National Heart Month and a reminder healthy heart habits should start early in life, the Troy Hearts to Hats group recently donated hand-knitted red hats for newborns in the maternity department at Upper Valley Medical Center.