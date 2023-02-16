TROY — A line of customers greeted employees at Jersey Mike’s Subs on West Main Street as they officially opened the doors for their first day in business on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“We appreciate everyone coming out,” owner Brad Ulbrich said. “We look forward to serving everybody.”

Located at 1406 W. Main St., Jersey Mike’s offers a full line of hot and cold subs, featuring fresh-baked bread and fresh-sliced meats and cheeses that are prepared in-store daily. The shop also offers a wide variety of fresh-grilled subs, including their signature Mike’s Famous Philly cheese steak.

Jersey Mike’s also offers catering services for large groups, including boxed lunches and subs by the bag or by the box. Orders are accepted by phone, online or through the Jersey Mike’s Mobile App.

The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday. More information can be found online at www.jerseymikes.com.

“It’s a great brand,” Ulbrich said. “They give back a lot to the community.”

“Coming up in March we have the Month of Giving, where we give back to an organization,” he said. “Last year, they gave to the Special Olympics, and they do different things throughout the year.”

Jersey Mike’s also offers a special $3 sub coupon program, benefiting Lehman Junior High Athletics.

“Saint Pat’s is part of that,” Ulbrich said. “We have a coupon; you get a free sub for a $3 donation with the coupon.”