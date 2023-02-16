Lincoln Center to host Jazz and Soul Food Night

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center (LCC) will host its annual Jazz and Soul Food night on Friday, Feb. 17, offering a carry-in meal and live music by DJ Art Love from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The Soul Food Night is a pot luck-style, family friendly event with music, food and fellowship,” LCC Executive Director Shane Carter said. “LCC provides a main dish and sides, and we encourage the public to bring in a dish that is traditional to their family dinners.”

Popular dishes include collared greens, macaroni, fried chicken, rice and beans, ribs, corn pudding, sweet potatoes, hopping john (black-eyed beans and rice), corn bread, peach cobbler, fried pork chops and chitlins.

“The list goes on,” Carter said. “Soul food can be considered as any comfort dish usually associated with the south and African-American traditional dinners.”

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Art Love. “He will focus on soulful music, Motown, oldies, blues, rhythm and blues (R&B), some Gospel music and smooth jazz,” Carter said.

Photographs and other historical items will also be on display during the Soul Food Night event.

“The LCC puts on display some of our historical memorabilia from the last 160-plus years,” Carter said. “People enjoy seeing old photos of themselves, family and friends.”

LCC has hosted the Jazz and Soul Food Night each year since 2012. The free event is child-friendly, and open to the public.

LCC is hosting a series of events throughout February in honor of Black History Month, including a black history workshop with local artist Ferro that will be held before the Jazz and Soul Food Night event, at 4 p.m on Friday, Feb. 17.

“Throughout the month of February, the LCC youth will learn the history of many African-Americans as we teach and honor the past during the After School Program,” Carter said. “The (LCC) youth will also be working with black artist Ferro; from Dayton, OH.”

“Ferro will be facilitating an art workshop with the LCC youth and adults focusing on local black history and highlight patriarchs with roots to the Miami Valley with a focus on Paul Laurence Dunbar,” he said. “The workshop will be interactive and multi-generational, to allow both youth and adults to be involved.”

LCC’s Black History Month events are sponsored by Premier Health/UVMC. More information can be found online at www.lcctroy.org.