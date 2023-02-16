Troy girls top Piqua in regular season finale on Senior Night

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team needed a win over Piqua Wednesday at Troy Bowl Lanes to share the regular season Miami Division title heading into the MVL tournament Saturday at Beaver-Vu

And the Trojans did exactly that, rolling to a 2,270-1,578 win over the Indians.

Troy is 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the MVL — along with Vandalia-Butler.

The Trojans have won four straight matches since losing to Butler and have been strong all season.

“We really have (improved as the season has gone along),” Troy coach Rob Dever said. “The girls really bowled well tonight. Hopefully, we can continue this Saturday and in the postseason.

Piqua is 9-6 overall and 3-5 in the MVL.

“We struggled tonight,” Piqua coach Jason Jenkins said. “We have been struggling the last three or four matches. We have some work to do.”

Troy girls were strong in the teams games, opening with a 1,007 and 991 and added baker games of 134 and 138.

Four of the five Troy bowlers had 200 games on the night.

Kiandra Smith and Aiyana Godwin were over 200 in both games.

Smith had games of 243 and 214 for a 457 series to lead the Trojans and Godwin added games of 203 and 244 for a 447 series.

Chloe Steiner was close behind with games of 213 and 177 and Kayanna Bidle rolled games of 168 and 207.

Kristin Sedam added games of 180 and 149.

Piqua was led by Kiya Treon with games of 157 and 165.

Katelyn Brown rolled games of 137 and 175 and Allison Hicks had games of 109 and 121.

Diya Patel rolled games of 95 and 106, Kaylee Eleyet had a 138 game and Miranda Sweetman added an 86 game.

Piqua had baker games of 156 and 133.

Troy now has the opportunity to win the Miami Division title on Saturday.

“When we go down the ladder at the start of the season, that’s the first one (winning the division),” Dever said. “Winning the division, winning the MVL, sectionals and on.”

And the Trojans have put themselves in position to do exactly that.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]