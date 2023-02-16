Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

VERSAILLES — The Newton girls basketball team stayed close for a quarter before losing 54-36 to Southeastern in Versailles in D-IV sectional action Wednesday night at Versailles High School.

The Indians close the season with a record of 8-15.

The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter.

Southeastern led 30-15 at halftime and 44-24 after three quarters.

Reese Hess led Newton with 14 points and Payton Nicholas scored nine points.

Fort Loramie 69,

Troy Christian 23

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in top seed Fort Loramie Wednesday night in Sidney D-IV sectional action.

The Lady Eagles close the season with a record of 7-17.