Heatherly appointed to Tipp BOE

TIPP CITY — Former Tipp City Schools Board of Education (BOE) member Joellen Heatherly has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of former BOE President Simon Patry.

The decision was made by Miami County Probate Judge Scott Altenburger and filed in the Miami County Probate Court on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to court documents, the entry appointing replacement to vacancy in school board reads as follows:

”Upon receiving notice of an opening on the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools District Board of Education and in accordance with O.R.C. (Ohio Revised Code) §3313.85, Miami County Probate Judge Scott Altenburger initiated the process of soliciting applications and letters of recommendation to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Simon Patry. The person selected to fill the vacancy shall hold office for the shorter of the terms specified in O.R.C. §3313.11, which is the remainder of his unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2023. Eligible candidates were required to be registered voters who live in the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools District area.

“The court received applications and letters of recommendation for many qualified and outstanding candidates. The Tipp City community is fortunate to have so many individuals willing to serve and support its schools. The court is confident that the residents of Tipp City will be the best evaluator for a permanent replacement on the board during the upcoming election process which is currently taking place. The court considered leaving the position open due to the proximity of the coming election and to simply select the top vote recipient. This court, however, came to the conclusion that the statutory intent, as well as the residents of Tipp City, would be better served by the prompt appointment. A full and functioning Board needs to be able to respond to any emergency situation.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, the court appoints Joellen Heatherly to assume the rights, powers, and responsibilities of the unexpired term of Simon Patry. Ms. Heatherly was elected and served a four-year term on the board from 2018-2021. Ms. Heatherly shall take her oath of office as a board member at the next meeting of the board.“

Heatherly previously served as a Tipp City BOE board member until Dec. 31, 2021; she did not seek re-election in the 2021 general election.

She will be sworn-in to once again serve as a member of the Tipp City BOE at its meeting on Oct. 23.