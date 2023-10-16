Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:07 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Burger King on West Main Street.

-1:40 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Speedway on North Market Street.

-1:35 a.m.: open container. William D. Odom, 20, of Dayton, was charged with open container and underage consumption.

SUNDAY

-4:57 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Floral Avenue. Wyatt A. Richards, 18, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

-10:44 a.m.: burglary. Chip A. Mills, 31, of Piqua, was charged with burglary and criminal damaging.

SATURDAY

-9:45 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop at Sunoco on West Market Street. Ronnie E. Campbell, Jr., 48, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-4:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

-4:01 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of West Water Street.

-2:57 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1100 block of Scott Street.

-12:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-10:58 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

-10:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Drury Lane.

-7:14 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at F & P America on Corporate Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:16 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2500 block of Foxchase Court.

-7:28 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2600 block of Shady Tree Drive.

