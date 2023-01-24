Help Laber of Love solve a mystery, raise funds

TROY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold The Toy Chest Trauma Mystery Dinner Adventure Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at Staunton Grange Hall, 1530 N. Market St. in Troy, next to Troy Fire Station 2.

The Mystery Dinner is a dine-in only event. With a $15 donation, guests will get a premium meal featuring homemade lasagna, garlic bread, salad, twp beverages and Frisch’s cheesecake with your choice of toppings and coffee for dessert.

Silent auction items will be available to bid on along with a 50/50 drawing. This is sure to be a fun and interactive time for the entire family. Be one of the toy contestants in Alicia’s toy chest and try to find out why Theodore Rosy-Felt the Stuffed Bear has disappeared.

All proceeds will benefit the fospice pets (cats and dogs) in the care of Laber of Love Pet Rescue. The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice (fospice) care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.

Presale tickets are only available online at www.laberoflovepetrescue.com/events. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information, email [email protected] Laber of Love Pet Rescue looks forward to seeing you.