Hide & Seek exhibit at Ohio History Center

COLUMBUS — The Ohio History Connection’s newest exhibit, Hide & Seek: Finding Young Ohioans in the Archives, opened July 3 at the Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave.

This exhibit, which is in the third-floor lobby just outside the Archives & Library, delves into archival collections to depict Ohio youth from various time periods in the state’s history.

“Hide & Seek showcases children as creators – documents they have created or edited, art they have produced – and features artifacts and collections items that illustrate what it was like to grow up in Ohio at certain points in time over the past two centuries,” said Wendy Korwin, manager of archives services for the Ohio History Connection, in a press release. “Young people and their experiences are so important to our archives – a space that sometimes might seem to be dedicated to adults.”

The themes of the exhibit are “Becoming, Belonging, Building.” It features wall panels and banners that tell such stories as those of Newark’s John Clem and Circleville’s Joseph Fissell, who served as drummer boys in the Union Army during the American Civil War. The exhibit also displays objects from the archives and the history collections, including original documents, toys and an iconic red Cozy Coupe car made by Little Tikes, based in Hudson.

A hands-on, interactive space is included and at times, might be stocked with such items as Etch A Sketches, once famously manufactured by the Ohio Art Company.

“This exhibit shows that our archives are spaces that represent and engage young Ohioans,” said Neil Thompson, manager of media and public relations for the Ohio History Connection, in the release. “We hope it will build awareness for our collections and connect young people to history, both now and throughout their lives.”

The exhibit is open during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free for members and children under 3; $16 for adults; $14 for ages 60-plus or college students; and $10 for ages 4–12.

For more information, go to ohiohistory.org/visit/ohio-history-center/.