Work on The Mills Brothers mural, located on the south side of the Piqua National Bank building at Water Street and Main Street in Piqua, is coming along as of Monday afternoon, July 8. Artists with Artisan Rooms, of Columbus, are creating the mural, that when completed, will feature Mills brothers John Jr., Herbert, Harry and Donald, and their father John Hutchinson Mills. The mural is a community project presented by Friends of Mainstreet Piqua.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today