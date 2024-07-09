Tipp City Police reports

Police log
SUNDAY
-9:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of subjects arguing and fighting in the roadway near the 700 block of Rosedale Drive.
-4:50 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police received a report of a disturbance between an intoxicated male and female at Tweed Woods Park on Sequoia Court.
SATURDAY
-10:02 p.m.: warrant. Police arrested a male individual on an active warrant and female individual was arrested for obstructing near West Walnut Street and North Hyatt Street.
FRIDAY
-4:49 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Menards on Weller Drive.
-3:58 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near BP gas station on West Main Street.
-2:14 p.m.: telecommunication harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment and trespassing complaint near the 500 block of South Third Street.
-11:36 a.m.: domestic violence. Police responded to a report of domestic violence near the 400 block of South Third Street.
July 3
-6:16 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 300 block of North Garber Drive.
-5:12 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Main Street and North Hyatt Street.
-4:27 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 800 block of Elderwood Avenue.
-2:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of Michael Place.
-9:43 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of West Walnut Street.
Compiled by Carly Rose.