Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:44 a.m.: OVI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Road and Stanfield Road. After investigation one male was taken into custody for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

MONDAY

-10:52 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 10300 block of Klinger Road in Newberry Township.

-12:20 a.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute between an adult son and mother on Dinsmore Drive in Bethel Township. After investigating both parties were arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-12:26 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of credit card fraud at the 7200 block of Fredrick-Garland Road in Union Township.

SATURDAY

-11:08 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Ross Road and state Route 202 in Bethel Township. After investigating, the driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

-12:44 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 6000 block of West state Route 185 in Newberry Township.

FRIDAY

-10:41 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 400 block of South Main Street in Laura.

-10:01 a.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a complaint of telecommunications harassment at the U.S. Post Office on Covington Avenue in Ludlow Falls.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.