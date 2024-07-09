Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:50 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police dispatched to call regarding a disturbance near the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-6:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at Rent-2-Own on West Main Street.

-9:47 a.m.: crash. A two-vehicle crash was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

SATURDAY

-6:38 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Staunton Commons Senior Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-9:23 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft near the 1000 block of Walker Street.

FRIDAY

-10:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance near Summit Avenue and Wayne Street.

-3:23 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-12:31 p.m.: telecommunication harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment near the 900 block of South Kent Lane.

THURSDAY

-11:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance near the 900 block of Terry Drive and charged an individual with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-4:23 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Hobart Cabinet Company on East Water Street.

July 3

-11:05 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested on domestic violence charges near Salem Court after the individual allegedly assaulted a parent. The juvenile was was transported the Juvenile Detention Center.

-4:20 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street.

-3:55 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at the Dorset Road/McKaig Avenue roundabout.

-2:57 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Trojan Music on East Main Street.

-2:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash near the 1500 block of South Walnut Street.

-2 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the intersection of North Market Street and East Staunton Road.

