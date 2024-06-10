High-speed pursuit ends in crash in Troy

A high-speed pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol ends in a single-vehicle crash in the Carriage Crossing neighborhood of Troy on Monday morning, June 10. Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — A high-speed pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) ended in a single-vehicle crash in Carriage Crossing neighborhood in Troy on Monday morning.

According to OSP trooper Christopher Roe, a traffic stop of a 2017 blue Dodge Charger was attempted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 72 going northbound, Monday, June 10, around 9:30 a.m. The Charger was allegedly traveling 97 in 70 mph zone. The Dodge Charger failed to pull over and accelerated to over 100 mph, Roe said. It exited I-75 onto state Route 41 and looped around and crashed within the Carriage Crossing neighborhood.

The occupants of the vehicle then fled the crash scene on foot, Roe said. Two male suspects have been arrested and are in custody at this time facing failure to comply charges. He said they suspect others are involved and also fled on foot, but are not in custody yet. As of early Monday afternoon, Roe did not identify the suspects who were taken into custody, because he said the incident is still an active, ongoing investigation.

Assisting OSP at the scene were Troy Police and Fire medics, Tipp City Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, Roe said.