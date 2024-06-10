Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-4:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of items being stolen from several vehicles at the Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

-2:22 a.m.: traffic offense. Officers responded and arrested one male for a traffic offense and open alcohol container at the Leaf and Vine on Main Street.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and arrested three males for disorderly conduct at the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-6:18 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Main Street and Adams Street.

-5:57 p.m.: warrant. Officers responded and placed a female into custody for an animal complaint at the 400 block of Madison Street.

-4:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft of a laptop at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop on Main Street.

-3:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded and placed one female into custody for misdemeanor assault at the Comfort Suites on Town Park Drive.

-11:25 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded and arrested one male for trespassing at the Walmart located at 1801 W. Main St.

FRIDAY

-11:43 p.m.: assault. Officers responded and arrested a male for felonious assault at Dunaway’s Beef and Ale on Main Street.

-10:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 800 block of Gearhardt Lane.

-7:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Premier Health Urgent Care at 1843 W. Main St.

-5:35 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop on Main Street.

-5:15 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 300 block of Garfield Avenue.

-2:05 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Waffle House on Archer Drive.

-12:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 700 block of Drury Lane.

-10:33 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the parking of the Walmart at 1801 W. Main St.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.