High speed pursuit ends with crash in Tipp City

Tipp City Police officers watch as Randy’s Towing Service loads a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a high speed chase that led to a crash and a search for the driver of the vehicle on Thursday morning, Dec. 28. Miker Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a high speed multi-vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash on Thursday morning in Tipp City.

Officer Parrish Brazel, of the Tipp City Police Department, said OSP notified Tipp City Police of a white jeep traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and taking exit 68 onto Main Street in Tipp City on Thursday, Dec. 28, at approximately 8 a.m.

A silver Lexus and a white Honda were also allegedly involved in the pursuit. The Lexus traveled at a high rate of speed headed eastbound on Main Street and then turned around and crashed west of Main Street in Tipp City.

Brazel said witnesses reported seeing a male dressed in all black fleeing on foot after crashing the Lexus. The other two vehicles fled the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Police had initiated a search for the driver with K9 units and a drone, but then officers called off the pursuit at approximately 10 a.m.

If anyone has information that may help police, call Tipp City Police Department at 937- 667-3112.