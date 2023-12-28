OSP investigates Clark Co. fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Springfield Post of the Ohio state Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Springfield Township, Clark County. The crash occurred on West National Road at New Carlisle Pike at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1988 Ford Ranger, operated by Noel Joshua Richards, age 39, of Urbana was traveling westbound on West National Road. A 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette, operated by Stewart Lee Albert, age 83, of New Carlisle was traveling southeast on New Carlisle Pike. The Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Ford Ranger.

Minne Ann Chase, 85, of Dayton, was the front seat passenger in the Oldsmobile. Chase was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Both operators sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s, Shield Towing, Buckeye Towing and the Springfield Township Fire Department/EMS.