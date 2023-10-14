Historic Sidney Theatre plans haunted house

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is ready to give you a spine-tingling experience this Halloween season with a Haunted House event from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29. The theatre will be transformed into a bone-chilling maze of frights, providing thrills and scares for all ages.

This haunted extravaganza promises eerie excitement, with haunting hours on Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and a special spooky matinee on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Brace yourselves for a pulse-pounding journey through a labyrinth of frights and surprises, featuring terrifying twists and ghoulish encounters around every corner.

While we aim to send shivers down your spine, our haunted house is suitable for both the young and the young at heart.

Entrance tickets are $10. Tickets for The Historic Sidney Theatre Haunted House can be purchased at the door or online at www.sidneytheatre.org. Embrace the spirit of Halloween and face your fears at this hair-raising event!