Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:11 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Vine Street in Bradford.

THURSDAY

-11:32 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Redbud Drive in Monroe Township.

-4:35 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 6400 block of North Lostcreek-Shelby Road in Brown Township.

-3:03 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Ashwood Court in Concord Township.

-1:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6700 block of Curtwood Drive in Monroe Township. Two vehicles were broken into overnight.

-8:16 a.m.:theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6800 block of Curtwood Drive in Monroe Township. Vehicles were ransacked and a firearm was stolen.

-8:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2400 block of Nashville Road in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Bethel Bees Baseball Field on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-5:32 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of East Evanston Road and Tipp-Canal Road in Monroe Township.

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 5700 block of West US Route 36 in Washington Township.

-2:45 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

